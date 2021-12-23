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WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros admitted on camera that countries are using boosters to “kill children.”
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72 views • December 23, 2021
1. The truth wants to come out — and after pushing an experimental gene therapy on the public, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros admitted on camera that countries are using boosters to “kill children.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-head-admits-vaccines-being-used-to-kill-children/
2. The doctor, who promotes early treatment and prophylaxis protocols for low-risk patients to treat Covid-19, goes on to point out his life is in danger because of the information he’s giving.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/shock-video-dr-zelenko-warns-if-he-dies-its-an-assassination-attempt-on-the-truth/
3. Max talks about the 40% in the middle that we must win over and the 30% that will never wake up.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gcs4dpg1FxqJ/
4. Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's very own telegram in this week's Ask Dr. Jane. This time they discuss the new Pfizer plan to make billions off of new PCR tests and the omicron scam.
https://www.brighteon.com/170a4084-e544-4f2b-9c27-b8cedccc1397
5. Biden's pressecretary explains White House Message of Death & Illness to the unvaccinated.
https://www.brighteon.com/2a104355-5595-4a33-b85e-6fe45096449d
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-head-admits-vaccines-being-used-to-kill-children/
2. The doctor, who promotes early treatment and prophylaxis protocols for low-risk patients to treat Covid-19, goes on to point out his life is in danger because of the information he’s giving.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/shock-video-dr-zelenko-warns-if-he-dies-its-an-assassination-attempt-on-the-truth/
3. Max talks about the 40% in the middle that we must win over and the 30% that will never wake up.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gcs4dpg1FxqJ/
4. Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's very own telegram in this week's Ask Dr. Jane. This time they discuss the new Pfizer plan to make billions off of new PCR tests and the omicron scam.
https://www.brighteon.com/170a4084-e544-4f2b-9c27-b8cedccc1397
5. Biden's pressecretary explains White House Message of Death & Illness to the unvaccinated.
https://www.brighteon.com/2a104355-5595-4a33-b85e-6fe45096449d
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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