Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 13.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
7 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"I Prophesied that I would Return, when humanity found itself at its greatest height of evil and confusion; That is why when people contemplate that their science and their perversity have given a fruit that is in full maturity, they sense that something Divine is about to manifest itself. That premonition is due to the fact that my Spiritual Presence speaks to each spirit, my Justice as a Father, is manifesting itself among humanity.

You will not see me again as a man, today you must prepare yourselves to contemplate me in Spirit; thus it was given to you to understand from the second era. The Master Ascended in a cloud, the last time he was still visible before his disciples, and in the same way it had been Announced to you that he would Return."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 13, Verses 4-5


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 13 of 366: 


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

