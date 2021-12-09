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Covid Lies: Mainstream Media Are The Enemy – Ledger Report 1205
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53 views • December 09, 2021
If the media were doing their jobs as so-called journalists, then the government attack on Liberty in the name of COVID would never have happened. Thus, a high school student in California is treated like a pariah by the media as she fights for her religious rights while retaining her ability to simply go to class. In this edition of The Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with constitutional attorney Paul Jonna about his young client and her struggle to say “no” to the vax and still go to school. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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