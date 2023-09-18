Create New Account
Another Sports commentator struck by Medical Emergency during Live-Broadcast - Ezequiel Sosa 👀
Published 14 hours ago

TyC Sports is an Argentine pay television sports channel.

They claim his blood pressure dropped and apparently he is doing fine now.

Source: https://www.infobae.com/deportes/2023/09/13/un-periodista-que-cubre-boca-se-descompenso-al-aire-y-tuvo-que-salir-a-aclarar-que-le-paso/

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
collapselivetv

