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Paul Weston - Neil Ferguson's Legacy of Doom (MIRRORED)
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176 views • May 10, 2020
Paul Weston - Neil Ferguson's Legacy of Doom (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Paul Weston at:-
https://youtu.be/Nk5XWvmduaY
Imperial College's Neil Ferguson has caused huge damage to this country and questions should be asked of MPs as to why they listened to the hysterical advice of a man with a history of getting everything catastrophically wrong.
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Paul Weston at:-
https://youtu.be/Nk5XWvmduaY
Imperial College's Neil Ferguson has caused huge damage to this country and questions should be asked of MPs as to why they listened to the hysterical advice of a man with a history of getting everything catastrophically wrong.
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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