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ALERT! PATRIOT ACT 2.O under BIDEN 1-21-21 - - BE PREPARED
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2903 views • January 18, 2021
ALERT ! PATRIOT ACT 2.0 under JOE BIDEN - USA 1984 a REALITY
50,000 troops / No Mobile Phone Service Now in Washington DC
Marshall Now Exists in our Nations capital
Be prepared - Do you have 2nd Passport ? Do you have funds outside of the USA?
They can take it all if you are not prepared !
JOE BIDEN helped to write the Patriot Act 2001
and will be instituting Patriot Act 2.0
All Trump Supporters will be Arrested as Domestic Terrorists
Be Ready USA to Serve in HELL
1984 Becoming a Reality
Helpful suggestions to prepare for the Hell to befall on the USA under Biden
Robert Barnes & George Gammon discuss
Trump's Next Move?
Social Media Purge,
War On Liberty,
What Can YOU Do to Protect Yourself ?
Robert Edward Barnes is a criminal tax attorney, legal advocate, and political commentator. Barnes is the founder of Barnes Law LLP, a Los Angeles, California based law firm specializing in IRS investigations, tax fraud, asset recovery, and private banking. https://www.barneslawllp.com/about
George Gammon Entrepreneur, Real Estate Investor https://www.georgegammon.com/
After 12 years as a successful entrepreneur, George semi-retired and shifted into real estate investing, where he has remodeled and flipped over 40 properties in and out of the United States. Today, George lives in Medellin, Colombia, and manages a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
50,000 troops / No Mobile Phone Service Now in Washington DC
Marshall Now Exists in our Nations capital
Be prepared - Do you have 2nd Passport ? Do you have funds outside of the USA?
They can take it all if you are not prepared !
JOE BIDEN helped to write the Patriot Act 2001
and will be instituting Patriot Act 2.0
All Trump Supporters will be Arrested as Domestic Terrorists
Be Ready USA to Serve in HELL
1984 Becoming a Reality
Helpful suggestions to prepare for the Hell to befall on the USA under Biden
Robert Barnes & George Gammon discuss
Trump's Next Move?
Social Media Purge,
War On Liberty,
What Can YOU Do to Protect Yourself ?
Robert Edward Barnes is a criminal tax attorney, legal advocate, and political commentator. Barnes is the founder of Barnes Law LLP, a Los Angeles, California based law firm specializing in IRS investigations, tax fraud, asset recovery, and private banking. https://www.barneslawllp.com/about
George Gammon Entrepreneur, Real Estate Investor https://www.georgegammon.com/
After 12 years as a successful entrepreneur, George semi-retired and shifted into real estate investing, where he has remodeled and flipped over 40 properties in and out of the United States. Today, George lives in Medellin, Colombia, and manages a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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