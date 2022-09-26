Lyme Disease Induced Native Phage Therapy I Zack's Healing Journey at the Biologix Center

After living with a chronic Lyme disease diagnosis for over 20 years, Zack finally took his life back with the help of the doctors and treatment philosophy of the Biologix Center for Optimum Health. Listen as he describes his drastic results, including his experience with our newest innovation, Induced Native Phage Therapy.

Induced Native Phage Therapy Defined

Phages—or viruses that infect and kill bacteria, yet do not infect human cells—are well-known entities in the scientific community whose sole purpose is to seek out a very specific population of host bacteria and cause them to replicate more phages, a process that ultimately kills the targeted bacteria in due time. Using Induced Native Phage Therapy, we at the Biologix Center have discovered exactly how to induce or activate native bacteriophages within your body to completely eliminate their host bacteria and in doing so, your disease! By introducing subtle electromagnetic frequencies to the body in a tasteless, naturally-occurring liquid (nanoparticle silica and nanoparticle gold from the mineral ash of the Horsetail plant, Equisetum arvense) we target your primary infection and eliminate its bacteria. Once the last of the targeted bacteria are dead, the activated phages themselves die within three days AND with no adverse effects.

