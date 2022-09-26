BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lyme Disease Induced Native Phage Therapy I Zack's Healing Journey at the Biologix Center
Biologix Center
Biologix Center
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • September 26, 2022

After living with a chronic Lyme disease diagnosis for over 20 years, Zack finally took his life back with the help of the doctors and treatment philosophy of the Biologix Center for Optimum Health. Listen as he describes his drastic results, including his experience with our newest innovation, Induced Native Phage Therapy.

Induced Native Phage Therapy Defined

Phages—or viruses that infect and kill bacteria, yet do not infect human cells—are well-known entities in the scientific community whose sole purpose is to seek out a very specific population of host bacteria and cause them to replicate more phages, a process that ultimately kills the targeted bacteria in due time. Using Induced Native Phage Therapy, we at the Biologix Center have discovered exactly how to induce or activate native bacteriophages within your body to completely eliminate their host bacteria and in doing so, your disease! By introducing subtle electromagnetic frequencies to the body in a tasteless, naturally-occurring liquid (nanoparticle silica and nanoparticle gold from the mineral ash of the Horsetail plant, Equisetum arvense) we target your primary infection and eliminate its bacteria. Once the last of the targeted bacteria are dead, the activated phages themselves die within three days AND with no adverse effects.

Learn More: https://biologixcenter.com

Keywords
healthalternative medicinelyme diseasechronic illnessphage therapyphagenautral healing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina&#8217;s role in DNA protection

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina’s role in DNA protection

Belle Carter
Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Edison Reed
Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Patrick Lewis
Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Coco Somers
Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy