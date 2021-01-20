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You Gotta Have Heart!.
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120 views • January 20, 2021
Is the Q plan dead? I don't think so. The Biden inauguration was gross, but don't let that ruin your day or your outlook.
You know which people are having the time of their lives right now? Haters. HAHA they are such losers.
To support my work or send me something through the regular mail you can find details here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you to everyone for being here, for your kind comments, for your wisdom, courage & generosity!! WE WILL PREVAIL!
References:
Law of War: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/DoD%20Law%20of%20War%20Manual%20-%20June%202015%20Updated%20Dec%202016.pdf?ver=2016-12-13-172036-190
You know which people are having the time of their lives right now? Haters. HAHA they are such losers.
To support my work or send me something through the regular mail you can find details here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you to everyone for being here, for your kind comments, for your wisdom, courage & generosity!! WE WILL PREVAIL!
References:
Law of War: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/DoD%20Law%20of%20War%20Manual%20-%20June%202015%20Updated%20Dec%202016.pdf?ver=2016-12-13-172036-190
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