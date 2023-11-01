Create New Account
Democrats are now realizing President Trump's more dangerous from jail.
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago

Jesse Watters:  Democrats are now realizing Trump's more dangerous from jail.


You can go to jail now for talking, that is if you are running against Biden.

Eric Holder is telling dems 'dont lock him up'...


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1719514394659287480?s=20


president trumpjesse wattersmagaindictments2024 presidential candidate

