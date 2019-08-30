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Tikvah Inc. | Lies
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7 views • August 30, 2019
The first step to making great illustrations and art is not necessarily knowing all the correct techniques but knowing, but understanding that we have been taught to see the world in a way that is not based in reality.
What I mean is that we have been raised to trust in our imagination and disregard what our eyes really see. This video discusses that foundation.
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How-To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
What I mean is that we have been raised to trust in our imagination and disregard what our eyes really see. This video discusses that foundation.
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How-To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
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