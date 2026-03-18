💥IRGC Public Relations:

"A series of powerful operations by the armed forces in the past few hours with wave 62 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code Ya Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (peace be upon him) and dedicated to the martyrs being mourned by the grateful Iranian nation, targeting all US bases in the region and gathering points of soldiers and support centers of the Zionist combatants with Qadr multi-warhead missiles, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Haj Qasem missiles, has been completed."

Adding:

Operations at Abu Dhabi’s Shah gas plant have been halted after a drone strike, disrupting one of the world’s largest ultra-sour gas facilities and raising concerns over energy and fertiliser supply chains.

According to reporting by The National, operations were suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries were reported.

The plant, operated by ADNOC Sour Gas (a joint venture between ADNOC and Occidental Petroleum), is the world’s largest ultra-sour gas processing facility and supplies roughly 20% of the UAE’s gas demand. It also produces significant volumes of sulphur, a key input for phosphate fertilisers and industrial chemicals.

The shutdown is expected to add pressure to already strained global fertiliser markets, amid wider regional tensions affecting energy and shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Russia’s military struck and destroyed a Ukrainian TCC (military recruitment office), with the regional enlistment building in Sumy set on fire. Local media published images of the aftermath.

It was also reported that Russian forces resumed strikes on TCC facilities, previously targeting a recruitment center in Gorodnya, Chernigov Oblast.

Adding, more from DD Geopolitics:

Slovenia: Intelligence Report Alleges Israeli Firm Black Cube in Foreign Election Interference Probe as Pressure Builds on SDS and Janez Janša

Slovenian authorities say an intelligence report reviewed by the national security secretariat indicates direct foreign interference in the country’s election campaign, with officials adding that the operation was “in all likelihood” conducted on orders from within Slovenia. State Secretary Vojko Volk said the assessment, presented by the head of the intelligence service, points to coordinated activity timed ahead of the vote.

According to authorities, Black Cube representatives visited Slovenia several times in recent months, including a December trip now under scrutiny. Officials say the methods described — use of false identities, staged meetings, and rapid removal of digital traces — match patterns previously attributed to the firm in other international cases.

The government says the timing and nature of the operation raise serious concerns about attempts to influence the democratic process. Police have launched an investigation, established a special task force, and are coordinating with foreign partners to determine the origin and purpose of the recordings circulating online.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of the opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and its leader Janez Janša, who deny involvement and have announced legal action in response to the allegations. Authorities argue the case highlights vulnerabilities to external influence campaigns targeting elections in EU member states.

With the vote taking place this Sunday, the intelligence findings have become a central issue in Slovenia’s political debate, intensifying concerns about foreign interference, covert operations, and transparency during the campaign.