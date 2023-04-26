Human civilization without God is like a schizophrenic of their meds. The world around us today, especially what’s happening here in the United States is a direct result of choosing to serve ourselves instead of our creator.
ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-24-WE-ARE-OFF-OUR-MEDS-e230qr3
