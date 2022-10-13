Biden Orders US Dollar Replaced with Trackable “Spyware” Version - Executive Order 14067

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Executive Order 14067 Could Mean For Your Saving And Retirement?Your Life Savings And Freedoms Are At Immediate Risk - Jim Rickards (Former Advisor to Pentagon and the CIA)
© 2022 Paradigm Press, LLC. Legal Notices: In order to ensure that you are utilizing the provided information and products appropriately, please be sure to visit Paradigm Press Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy pages.
Original Sources:
https://pro.paradigmnewsletters.org/p/awn_bidenbucks_newlife_0722/LAWNY6BW/?cake_s1=10_147720571_b908cc3d-58bd-4b8c-8c5e-874e6980737f&h=true
https://visionaryprofit.com/order-14067-prediction-1/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwy5maBhDdARIsAMxrkw0vQ8CNVaKVHe8q2A922VmGuEFNZdYewtd6yToclTYldBlGBvFrL48aAoS4EALw_wcB&gbraid=&wbraid=&campaignid=17968983065&adgroupid=144358651089&creative=623272685278&device=c&loc_physicall_ms=20476&loc_interest_ms=20476&network=ytv&placement=youtube.com&sourceid={sourceid}&cpid=016358e9-dfc0-4625-93ec-1529d0fe4003&gclid=Cj0KCQjwy5maBhDdARIsAMxrkw0vQ8CNVaKVHe8q2A922VmGuEFNZdYewtd6yToclTYldBlGBvFrL48aAoS4EALw_wcB