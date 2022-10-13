Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Orders US Dollar Replaced with Trackable “Spyware” Version - Executive Order 14067
131 views
channel image
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
Published a month ago |

What Executive Order 14067 Could Mean For Your Saving And Retirement?Your Life Savings And Freedoms Are At Immediate Risk - Jim Rickards (Former Advisor to Pentagon and the CIA)


© 2022 Paradigm Press, LLC. Legal Notices: In order to ensure that you are utilizing the provided information and products appropriately, please be sure to visit Paradigm Press Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy pages.


Original Sources:

https://pro.paradigmnewsletters.org/p/awn_bidenbucks_newlife_0722/LAWNY6BW/?cake_s1=10_147720571_b908cc3d-58bd-4b8c-8c5e-874e6980737f&h=true

https://visionaryprofit.com/order-14067-prediction-1/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwy5maBhDdARIsAMxrkw0vQ8CNVaKVHe8q2A922VmGuEFNZdYewtd6yToclTYldBlGBvFrL48aAoS4EALw_wcB&gbraid=&wbraid=&campaignid=17968983065&adgroupid=144358651089&creative=623272685278&device=c&loc_physicall_ms=20476&loc_interest_ms=20476&network=ytv&placement=youtube.com&sourceid={sourceid}&cpid=016358e9-dfc0-4625-93ec-1529d0fe4003&gclid=Cj0KCQjwy5maBhDdARIsAMxrkw0vQ8CNVaKVHe8q2A922VmGuEFNZdYewtd6yToclTYldBlGBvFrL48aAoS4EALw_wcB

Keywords
economynwototalitarianismdigital currencydigital dollariron mountain report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket