Moldova and Ukraine Try To Leverage Themselves Into the EU; Russia Tries To Use Food as an Exchange To Lift Sanctions

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05/26/2022 James Stavridi: Moldova and Ukraine, will try and use this moment of crisis, to try and leverage themselves into the EU. Putin wants to negotiate with the rest of the world in order to allow Ukraine’s food supply to be distributed out of the Black Sea so long as we remove some sanctions on him. But I don’t think that the West is going to jump to drop sanctions just for a few boatloads of grain.