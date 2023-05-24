THE LORD IS MY LIGHT-CAROL DENIS PSALMS 27:1

1 ¶ [A Psalm] of David. The LORD [is] my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD [is] the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

PSALMS 27:2

2 When the wicked, [even] mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.

PSALMS 27:3

3 Though an host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this [will] I [be] confident.

PSALMS 27:4

4 One [thing] have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to enquire in his temple.

PSALMS 27:5

5 For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock.

PSALMS 27:6

6 And now shall mine head be lifted up above mine enemies round about me: therefore will I offer in his tabernacle sacrifices of joy; I will sing, yea, I will sing praises unto the LORD.

PSALMS 27:7

7 ¶ Hear, O LORD, [when] I cry with my voice: have mercy also upon me, and answer me.

PSALMS 27:8

8 [When thou saidst], Seek ye my face; my heart said unto thee, Thy face, LORD, will I seek.

PSALMS 27:9

9 Hide not thy face [far] from me; put not thy servant away in anger: thou hast been my help; leave me not, neither forsake me, O God of my salvation.

PSALMS 27:10

10 When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up.

PSALMS 27:11

11 Teach me thy way, O LORD, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies.

PSALMS 27:12

12 Deliver me not over unto the will of mine enemies: for false witnesses are risen up against me, and such as breathe out cruelty.

PSALMS 27:13

13 [I had fainted], unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.

PSALMS 27:14

14 Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the LORD.