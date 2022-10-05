Stew Peters Full Show : Jabbed Aren’t Human

Jabbed Aren’t Human, They’re Property Of Big Pharma; Elites Prep To Exterminate Christianity. While Ukraine is outnumbered 5-to-1, the Establishment continues to weaken America by sending our resources to the Azov. The Elites want to destabilize another country that promotes Christianity: Russia. The Globalists are taking America out from the inside, while attacking Russia's borders.

Ohio Congressional candidate and veteran, J.R. Majewski joins to detail the LIES the left has pinned on him. He has been attacked, slandered, and defamed by the Establishment ploy Marcy Kaptur, all for being America First!

Todd Callender joins to detail the legal ramifications behind how we are being GENETICALLY MODIFIED! Now, Big Pharma has a legal backdoor, negating civil rights, that deems the vaccinated as their medical property!

Dr. Paul Alexander joins to expose how the NIH's, TAXPAYER FUNDED research led by Fauci's pal Dr. Peter Daszak will likely lead to Plandemic 2.0! Disaster is coming!