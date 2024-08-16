King Lewis' conversion (in French)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By the conversion of King Lewis and 3000 noble Frank men a.D. 496, the peoples of France - but also of Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Benelux countries - have entered a spiritual covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, which has never been revoked. Failing to abide by this holy covenant explains the judgments that have begun to strike in this part of Europe and will increase unless people return to God and obey Him.