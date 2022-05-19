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Azolstal/Mariupol : and still counting... 1730 Ukrainian soldiers surrender.
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112 views • May 19, 2022
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that since May 16, 1,730 people have surrendered, including 80 wounded nationalist militants, as well as servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.
Prisoners are sent for filtration to the village of Yelenovka in the DPR. The wounded are being treated in a hospital in the city of Novoazovsk.
Prisoners are sent for filtration to the village of Yelenovka in the DPR. The wounded are being treated in a hospital in the city of Novoazovsk.
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