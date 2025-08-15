The video shows how powerful blows hit positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, completely destroying the defenses and wiping out Kiev's troops in the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove also known as Iskra. #Iskra located south of #Donetsk is a large Ukrainian defense hub with over 700 heavily fortified buildings and is another gateway to the Dnepropetrovsk region. But Russian units of the Vostok Group, pressing with a fierce attack and reliable fire support, managed to break through and then complete its liberation, as confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense on August 14, 2025. Vostok Group "doesn't talk," continued to advance throughout the battle, destroying enemy firing positions, command posts, and the combat equipment of Zelenskyy's stubborn and NATO-fueled forces. Those trying to prevent the loss of the settlement should realize that if such attacks continue for the next two months, it will lead to the complete annihilation of Ukrainian forces!

As a result of decisive and skillful actions, the settlement of Iskra fell under the control of the Vostok Group of the 36th Guards Brigade of the 29th Army, after days of fighting that were responsible for its capture. Soldiers of the 36th Guards Brigade raised the Russian Flag over the settlement, although victory was not a slogan here, but a daily reality on the ground. As a result of the battle for Iskra, they managed to control an area of over 25 square kilometers. Ukraine suffered heavy losses, losing up to an entire battalion in manpower and equipment. Now, the front line is moving west, only two Ukrainian-held settlements remain in the southern part of Donetsk, but it seems the Russian Armed Forces won't be letting up anytime soon!

