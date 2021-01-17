End Time Productions - Deep State Exposed - 1967 Recording Reveals Everything! - Must See Video!



Listen to Myron Fagan detail the history of the 'Hidden Power' that has controlled this planet for hundreds if not thousands of years. He pulls back the curtain and describes how global crime syndicate has used the 'Central Banking System' to take over countries and enslave people. Find out who actually runs this world. Could it be....



John F Kennedy was right all along “For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies on covert means for expanding it’s sphere of influence on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choices, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations”- John F Kennedy