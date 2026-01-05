BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Abortion Untruths from Channeled Spirits, Right to Choose Movement Driven by Dark Spirits, Unwanted and Miscarried Children in Spirit World, Why Spirits Don’t See the Child's Soul?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
19 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/8oE6-PXDJtg

20151224-1330 New Age Philosophies & God's Truth P2


Cut:

03m49s - 16m43s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

*********************************


“MORE CHILDREN DIE FROM ABORTION THAN DIE FROM ANY OTHER CAUSE ON THE WHOLE PLANET.”

@ 04m52s


“YOU CANNOT EXPECT A HIGHER TRUTH TO BE CHANNELED THROUGH A PERSON IN A LOWER CONDITION. AND MOST OF THE MEDIUMS WHO BELIEVE THEMSELVES TO BE IN GOOD CONDITION ARE IN TERRIBLE CONDITION AND BECOMING WORSE BY THE DAY EVERY DAY THEY CHANNEL MORE MISINFORMATION AND MORE UNTRUTH UNFORTUNATELY.”

@ 08m50s


law of attractionabortionprolifemiscarriagereincarnationunwantedearthbound spiritssensitiveemotional addictionssoul conditiontrue spiritualitygrief the healing emotionspirit world and afterlifespirits and spirit influenceprecious child of godsoul awakeningguilt and shamereincarnated jesus and mary magdalenechildren in spirit worldlow sphere spiritschilds souljustification of sinunethical and immoral spiritsovercloaked by spiritincorrect channellings
