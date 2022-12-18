In a recent interview, Del Bigtree suggested that the world is not ready for the "no virus" conversation.

We take a different view, which is why the "Settling The Virus Debate" Statement was launched.

Dr Sam and Mark Bailey are joined by Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andy Kaufman to analyse Bigtree's strategy. We discuss why we believe the COVID-19 situation should be used to unravel not only the virus model, but the fraud of germ theory as well.

Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Viruses-Baileys-Cowan-Kaufman-Respond-To-Del-Bigtree:b





