MASSIVE CROWDS: Pro-Trump supporters gather at Ellipse in Washington DC ahead of rally

FOX 5's Bob Barnard speaks with NewsNOW from FOX Host Pilar Arias.



On Tuesday, as thousands packed Freedom Plaza for multiple pro-Trump rallies planned in the District this week, members of the mayor’s office confirmed police already arrested six individuals on charges that include bringing illegal guns to the city.



The District’s leaders spent the day on Monday warning the public it is illegal to have firearms within 1,000 ft. of a First Amendment demonstration. The warnings came as D.C.’s new Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters they have knowledge some were planning to come armed as election demonstrations take place throughout the Downtown area.



As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, District leaders say the six arrested were charged for offenses that include: carrying a pistol and carrying a rifle without a license, possessing a high capacity feeding device, carrying unregistered ammunition, an unregistered firearm, driving an unauthorized van without a permit, simple assault, possession of a prohibited weapon (taser) and possessing illegal fireworks.



The city’s mayor, police chief and other emergency management partners announced an all-hands on deck approach to this week’s pro-Trump rallies, which are planned to protest Congress’ Wednesday vote to certify Electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.



That preparation also came with criticism of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser from Trump-supporters and newly elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, for activating the National Guard ahead of this week’s protests.



President Trump confirmed he would speak at a pro-Trump rally on Wednesday, taking place on the sidelines of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.