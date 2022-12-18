LIVING IN THE SCI-FI WORLD OF THE FABIAN SOCIALISTS

https://danhappel.com/living-in-a-sci-fi-world-utopian-future-transhuman-technocracy/

A world that we knew as children as “science fiction” is no longer fiction, but a stark reality created by the authors.

As a child of the 50s with a very active mind and limited access to television, I became an ardent reader at a very young age. My reading list included Hardy Boy mysteries, Tom Swift, Jules Verne, and just about anything of the Sci-Fi genre. Consequently…….Issac Assimov, H.G. Wells and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle were also at the top of my list of great science fiction writers.

Few people associate Arthur Conan Doyle with anything but Sherlock Holmes novels, but Doyle, like Wells, was first and foremost a futurist, with dozens of sci-fi novels to stir the imagination of bright young minds.

Little did I realize at the time that Wells, Doyle and many others in that group of great sci-fi writers developed uncanny skills to write about the future because they drank from the same flask as the Huxley's, John Maynard Keynes, George Bernard Shaw and other Fabian Socialists that were busy planning and constructing their vision of a perfect world order.

Writers and playwrites like Wells, Doyle & Shaw were their highly skilled facilitators, painting a future society in their image; using persuasion rather than force. Little did I know as a child how effective this technique would be, or for that matter that it even existed.

By molding many generations of youthful Americans with socialist ideas salted throughout science fiction accounts of a future society, they artfully crafted the society they envisioned.

Humans in this brave new world lose the essence of Godly humanity (their soul) and become little more than platforms for experimentation and manipulation.

This is the ultimate power mad system of total control; creating a social heirarchy with a handful of very wealthy and powerful in charge of “creation” while most humans are viewed merely as intelligent apes capable of being trained to serve their masters and augmented with machine parts and artificial intelligence to enhance their performance in that capacity.

Christians refer to this as the ultimate battle between good and evil……………………….appropriately so.