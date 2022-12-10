The Lord's Prayer (What Can We Learn From It?) – Pastor Ted Wilson

In this episode, Pastor Ted Wilson talks about the well-known prayer called The Lord’s Prayer, as part of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. Jesus’ disciples often saw Him praying and asked Him to teach them how to pray. In response, Jesus again presented His prayer recorded in Matthew 6:9-13. The Lord’s Prayer begins with the invocation “Our Father,” assuring us God is our Father and we are His children. “If you call God your Father, you acknowledge yourselves [as] His children, to be guided by His wisdom and to be obedient in all things, knowing that His love is changeless. You will accept His plan for your life…you will hold His honor, His character, His family, His work, as the objects of your highest interest" (Ellen White, Thoughts From the Mount of Blessing, page 105). The prayer continues, "Hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven" (Matthew 6:9-10, KJV). When we pray, we should speak God’s name with reverence and ask that it may be hallowed in us. "In every act of life, you are to make manifest the name of God. This petition calls upon you to possess His character…This you can do only through the acceptance of the grace and righteousness of Christ" (Ellen White, Thoughts From the Mount of Blessing, page 107

