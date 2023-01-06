Sticking a Finger in the Eye of the Empire

Nullification Movement News - Episode 1.
Now every Friday during “Nullification Season.” This week’s stories include:
1. What the heck is this whole “nullification season” thing anyway?
2. Defend the Guard - the empire hates it, because it works.
3. Support Sound Money - Nullify the Fed.
