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Reptilians Being Exposed?*The Draconian Agenda*Bill Gates-The End Is Near*75 Years Now To Release???
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312 views • December 09, 2021
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The Emerald Tablets Of Thoth On The Dark Powers That Have Controlled Earth-They Will Be Revealed*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Oct7aYl93Q
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1468358790110228482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1468358790110228482%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fcovid-19%2Fexplosion-new-heart-conditions-dismissed-post-pandemic-stress-disorder
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/draconian
https://www.greekboston.com/culture/ancient-history/draco/
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b2/90/7d/b2907de687defe8af5f2eeaf2c8e794a.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/_xrDiLQqAbzI/RxejnpgSaMI/AAAAAAAAAgk/8O58TxGa6AU/s1600-h/25Prez.jpg
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/bloodlines-of-all-us-presidents/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/explosion-new-heart-conditions-dismissed-post-pandemic-stress-disorder
https://www.rt.com/usa/542607-gates-predicts-pandemic-end/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/daily-briefing-pfizer-biontech-share-results-boosters-job-openings-near-all-time-high
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fda-says-it-now-needs-75-years-fully-release-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-data
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/arizonas-ducey-calls-in-national-guard-to-border-urges-biden-to-do-anything-with-migrant-crisis-1091362585.html
https://gizmodo.com/were-a-step-closer-to-geoengineering-the-oceans-1848179300
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-delivers-protest-note-us-embassy-warning-dangerous-consequences-border
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/russian-fighters-scrambled-to-escort-french-rafale-mirage-jets-over-black-sea-1091351939.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/democrats-view-socialism-more-favorably-capitalism-gallup
https://www.rt.com/russia/542570-gorbachov-low-ratings-poll/
https://www.rt.com/russia/542593-us-claim-revive-ussr/
https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/canada-forced-tap-its-emergency-maple-syrup-reserves
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pentagon-chief-austin-rejects-red-lines-in-ukraine-taiwan-as-us-draws-its-own-1091362365.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gop-senator-says-dont-rule-out-first-use-nuclear-attack-russia
https://images.thestar.com/vXCDsY2hh2_zsAxSmOqjbiMkFVw=/1086x669/smart/filters:cb(2700061000)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/news/world/royals/2011/10/27/prince_charles_shares_bloodline_with_vlad_the_impaler/chuckvlad.jpeg
https://mfoods.shop/eea
Amazing Healing Possibilities With Ozone Therapy!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@EEARTS
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
The Emerald Tablets Of Thoth On The Dark Powers That Have Controlled Earth-They Will Be Revealed*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Oct7aYl93Q
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1468358790110228482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1468358790110228482%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fcovid-19%2Fexplosion-new-heart-conditions-dismissed-post-pandemic-stress-disorder
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/draconian
https://www.greekboston.com/culture/ancient-history/draco/
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b2/90/7d/b2907de687defe8af5f2eeaf2c8e794a.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/_xrDiLQqAbzI/RxejnpgSaMI/AAAAAAAAAgk/8O58TxGa6AU/s1600-h/25Prez.jpg
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/bloodlines-of-all-us-presidents/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/explosion-new-heart-conditions-dismissed-post-pandemic-stress-disorder
https://www.rt.com/usa/542607-gates-predicts-pandemic-end/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/daily-briefing-pfizer-biontech-share-results-boosters-job-openings-near-all-time-high
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fda-says-it-now-needs-75-years-fully-release-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-data
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/arizonas-ducey-calls-in-national-guard-to-border-urges-biden-to-do-anything-with-migrant-crisis-1091362585.html
https://gizmodo.com/were-a-step-closer-to-geoengineering-the-oceans-1848179300
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-delivers-protest-note-us-embassy-warning-dangerous-consequences-border
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/russian-fighters-scrambled-to-escort-french-rafale-mirage-jets-over-black-sea-1091351939.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/democrats-view-socialism-more-favorably-capitalism-gallup
https://www.rt.com/russia/542570-gorbachov-low-ratings-poll/
https://www.rt.com/russia/542593-us-claim-revive-ussr/
https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/canada-forced-tap-its-emergency-maple-syrup-reserves
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pentagon-chief-austin-rejects-red-lines-in-ukraine-taiwan-as-us-draws-its-own-1091362365.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gop-senator-says-dont-rule-out-first-use-nuclear-attack-russia
https://images.thestar.com/vXCDsY2hh2_zsAxSmOqjbiMkFVw=/1086x669/smart/filters:cb(2700061000)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/news/world/royals/2011/10/27/prince_charles_shares_bloodline_with_vlad_the_impaler/chuckvlad.jpeg
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