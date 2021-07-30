China Is Willing To Win Golden Medals With Any Cost

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A video interview posted on social media shows a famous Chinese track runner Mengxue Liao, highlighting her low voice and man-like appearance. There is no surprise China goes any length to showcase their sporting power including using gender changing drugs.