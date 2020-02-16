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David Wilcock SECRET SPACE PROGRAMS: Declassified in 2020? (Pete Peterson's Final Interview)
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263 views • February 16, 2020
Pete Peterson's Final Interview
La Marina americana ha ora ufficialmente declassificato i brevetti utilizzabili per la tecnologia antigravità e di energia libera. L'Aeronautica ha annunciato il 6 dicembre che i "Programmi spaziali segreti" saranno declassificati nel 2020.
La Marina americana ha ora ufficialmente declassificato i brevetti utilizzabili per la tecnologia antigravità e di energia libera. L'Aeronautica ha annunciato il 6 dicembre che i "Programmi spaziali segreti" saranno declassificati nel 2020.
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