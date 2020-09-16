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INSIDE ANTIFA An investigative exposé
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46 views • September 16, 2020
This video is making fun of anti-Antifa conservatives, how fear-driven they are and how gullible they are to media's threat construction and misinformation. I put [PARODY] in the title because SO MANY chuds actually believed this, despite putting preposterous stuff in here. The fascists and cops are the bad guys.
A report and undercover investigation on the network organization of Antifa, and footage from my infiltration of an Antifa member meeting. Included: chapters, funding, telegram comms, connected people and organizations, covert operations, secret footage, end state plans, and more.
Antifa (from "anti fascist"), designated a terrorist group by Donald Trump, made news from Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Richmond, Kenosha, Washington DC, etc. for protests, riots, looting, direct action, and police confrontation. Protests start from police brutality. This video shows a network diagram, a call with Louie Gohmert, a trip to a Masonic Temple.
A report and undercover investigation on the network organization of Antifa, and footage from my infiltration of an Antifa member meeting. Included: chapters, funding, telegram comms, connected people and organizations, covert operations, secret footage, end state plans, and more.
Antifa (from "anti fascist"), designated a terrorist group by Donald Trump, made news from Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Richmond, Kenosha, Washington DC, etc. for protests, riots, looting, direct action, and police confrontation. Protests start from police brutality. This video shows a network diagram, a call with Louie Gohmert, a trip to a Masonic Temple.
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