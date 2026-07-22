How Engineered Famine Threatens the West, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Could food shortages be more than just bad luck? This interview examines claims that disruptions to farming, fertilizer, livestock, and energy are creating a dangerous path toward widespread scarcity. The discussion raises urgent questions about the future of global food security.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalFoodCrisis #Farming #Preparedness #FoodSupply #WorldEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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