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FULL SHOW: The Truth About Russia’s Invasion You Won’t Hear Anywhere Else
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292 views • February 25, 2022
As usual, Infowars has to fill in the hole that the mainstream media and politicians are leaving for the American people in their coverage and commentary, this time when it comes to Ukraine and Russia. While there are many concerns and questions, there are some logical populist stances that should be universal, but aren’t because of the lies and illogic of the American media. Owen Shroyer breaks it all down with the latest developments. Dr. Syed Haider joins to discuss the current concerns with covid and how the vaccines are making it worse. Everything comes off the rails when Milo Yiannopoulos joins in-studio, and everything from Joe Exotic to Mary J Blige Chicken wraps is on the table for discussion.
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