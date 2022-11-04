The Biggest Reason the United States Is Holding Back Right Now Is Due to China Development Bank, the Sino-Us Banking War Must Start With China Development Bank

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https://gnews.org/articles/506303
Summary：China Development Bank is the largest bank manipulating the US treasury bonds. It is a policy bank. It is an important bank that buys U.S. Treasury bonds, foreign treasury bonds, and foreign exchange.