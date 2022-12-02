Silent let's play: Eye of the Beholder II - The Legend of Darkmoon (1993, FM Towns), part 2

Eye of the Beholder II - The Legend of Darkmoon is a dungeon-crawling RPG. It was originally developed by Westwood for the PC. It was ported to the FM Towns by Cybelle. The port was published by Arrow Micro-Techs Corp. and only came out in Japan. The game was also released for Amiga and NEC PC-98.

The Archmage Khelben Blackstaff summons the heroes from the first game for another mission. Strange things are happening around the Temple Darkmoon in the forests near Waterdeep. People have been disappearing and shallow graves containing human remains have been found. Khelben had already sent a scout to investigtae, but she did not return. He teleports the party to the forests near Darkmoon in order to find out what has hapened to the scout and to find out what kind of evil is going on.