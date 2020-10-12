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What Repeating Cycle Are We In ? (1005)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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88 views • October 12, 2020
Across the planet where ever you look there are strange anomalies from summer snow storms, intense lightning, record floods with unusual sea and Greenland ice accumulations. It seems the climate of our planet is beginning to turn upside down. What cycle are we repeating?

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#summersnow #climatecycle #gold #scotland #duststorm #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________

*** Today's Story Links ***
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD AND SNOW THREATENS WESTERN U.S. THIS WEEK https://electroverse.net/record-cold-...
Greenland Ice Gains June 2020 http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polar...
Unseasonably cold temperatures, ‘exceptional’ rainfall in Boise’s forecast https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/w...
Lightning Poland https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ebs5nTFXg...
Lightning over Germany https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ebs5nTFXg...
BOTH KELOWNA AND SUMMERLAND BUST 108-YEAR-OLD COLD RECORDS https://electroverse.net/both-kelowna...
BRITISH COLUMBIA BREAKS RECORDS FOR COLD AND SNOW https://electroverse.net/british-colu...
Snow falling in Idaho mountains, making roads slick https://www.ktvb.com/article/weather/...
Idaho snow June 30, 2020 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbpIfxoWs...
CO2 Levels Mauna Loa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbmxJpiXQ...
NOAA Trends in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/tr...
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/tr...
QUEENSLAND BLASTED BY RECORD-BREAKING COLD https://electroverse.net/queensland-b...
Kelowna was so cold it shattered a 108-year-old weather record on Sunday https://www.kelownanow.com/watercoole...
NOAA Hot and Cold Months https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D_yb7-QWw...
May 2020 Sea Ice extent https://climate.copernicus.eu/sea-ice...
NORTHEASTERN U.S. SUFFERED RECORD COLD ON SUNDAY https://electroverse.net/northeastern...
Antarctic Sea Ice https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/ch...
Reference sites https://www.iceagenow.info/
https://watchers.news/
https://electroverse.net/
Tropicaltidbits https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
______________________________________

*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
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Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
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GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030

STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...

*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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