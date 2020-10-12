What Repeating Cycle Are We In ? (1005)

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ALL-TIME RECORD COLD AND SNOW THREATENS WESTERN U.S. THIS WEEK https://electroverse.net/record-cold-...
Greenland Ice Gains June 2020 http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polar...
Unseasonably cold temperatures, ‘exceptional’ rainfall in Boise’s forecast https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/w...
Lightning Poland https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ebs5nTFXg...
Lightning over Germany https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ebs5nTFXg...
BOTH KELOWNA AND SUMMERLAND BUST 108-YEAR-OLD COLD RECORDS https://electroverse.net/both-kelowna...
BRITISH COLUMBIA BREAKS RECORDS FOR COLD AND SNOW https://electroverse.net/british-colu...
Snow falling in Idaho mountains, making roads slick https://www.ktvb.com/article/weather/...
Idaho snow June 30, 2020 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbpIfxoWs...
CO2 Levels Mauna Loa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbmxJpiXQ...
NOAA Trends in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/tr...
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/tr...
QUEENSLAND BLASTED BY RECORD-BREAKING COLD https://electroverse.net/queensland-b...
Kelowna was so cold it shattered a 108-year-old weather record on Sunday https://www.kelownanow.com/watercoole...
NOAA Hot and Cold Months https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D_yb7-QWw...
May 2020 Sea Ice extent https://climate.copernicus.eu/sea-ice...
NORTHEASTERN U.S. SUFFERED RECORD COLD ON SUNDAY https://electroverse.net/northeastern...
Antarctic Sea Ice https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/ch...
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https://watchers.news/
https://electroverse.net/
Tropicaltidbits https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
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