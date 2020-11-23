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Tribute to Georgia O'Keeffe: Her Artistic Vision
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8 views • November 23, 2020
This video presents a brief summary of Georgia O'Keeffe's life and her role in the twentieth century modern art world. Some examples of her artworks are displayed: her abstracts, floral paintings and landscape paintings. Georgia's artistic vision of the world, based on her perceptions, is also presented.
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