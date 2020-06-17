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BANNED Corona Emergency Hearing 3
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158 views • June 17, 2020
This video exposes the Corona Pandemic and Planetary shutdown. The testimonies Youtube didn't want you to see.
On 13th April, 2020 the ITNJ held its third sitting of the Emergency Tribunal Hearing: Corona Pandemic and the Planetary Shutdown.
ITNJ Founder – Sacha Stone moderates this hearing with:
ITNJ Commissioner, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael
Former CIA Spy – Robert David Steele
German Frontline Physician, Dr. in Virology – Dr. Jo (Witness Protected)
Expert on Stealth Adapted Viruses –Dr. John Martin MD, PhD
Paramount Chief: Ivory Coast – Chief Sylvestre Gnakale
Fmr. Snr. Veteran UN Nurse & Currently commissioned to the USNS Mercy & Comfort Hospital Ships – Paula Woodley
Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice – Judge Alfred Lambremont Webre
Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice – Judge Seven
ITNJ Trustee – Thomas J. Brown
ITNJ Trustee –Dr. Nancy Ash,
ITNJ Chief Justice – Sir John Walsh of Brannagh.
On 13th April, 2020 the ITNJ held its third sitting of the Emergency Tribunal Hearing: Corona Pandemic and the Planetary Shutdown.
ITNJ Founder – Sacha Stone moderates this hearing with:
ITNJ Commissioner, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael
Former CIA Spy – Robert David Steele
German Frontline Physician, Dr. in Virology – Dr. Jo (Witness Protected)
Expert on Stealth Adapted Viruses –Dr. John Martin MD, PhD
Paramount Chief: Ivory Coast – Chief Sylvestre Gnakale
Fmr. Snr. Veteran UN Nurse & Currently commissioned to the USNS Mercy & Comfort Hospital Ships – Paula Woodley
Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice – Judge Alfred Lambremont Webre
Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice – Judge Seven
ITNJ Trustee – Thomas J. Brown
ITNJ Trustee –Dr. Nancy Ash,
ITNJ Chief Justice – Sir John Walsh of Brannagh.
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