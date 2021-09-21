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Tucker Carlson Reveals PowerPoint From US Army Justifying Vax Mandates with a Slide That Lists 7 Tenets of Satanism By Cristina Laila
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621 views • September 21, 2021
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday evening revealed a PowerPoint slide from the US Army used to justify Biden’s vaccine mandate by listing the 7 tenets of Satanism.
Joe Biden is purposely destroying the US military with his Covid vaccine mandate.
Tucker Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides the military used to convince/pressure service members to get vaxxed.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/tucker-carlson-reveals-powerpoint-us-army-justifying-vax-mandates-slide-lists-7-tenets-satanism-video/
Joe Biden is purposely destroying the US military with his Covid vaccine mandate.
Tucker Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides the military used to convince/pressure service members to get vaxxed.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/tucker-carlson-reveals-powerpoint-us-army-justifying-vax-mandates-slide-lists-7-tenets-satanism-video/
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