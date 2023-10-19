Israel troops massing near Gaza in war on Hamas

#Hamas #Gaza #IsraelAround a million Palestinians are now believed to have fled southwards from northern Gaza - a top UN official says - ahead of what is expected to be a major ground offensive by Israel. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas have denied reports that a truce was in place in order to allow aid to get in through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The Rafah crossing remains closed despite crowds of people gathering at the gates and growing calls for food, medical supplies and fuel to be allowed into Gaza. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv for meetings after several days of diplomacy, travelling between Arab nations



