⚡️ SITREP

◽️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a long-range sea- and air-based high-precision weaponry strike against AFU units and the depots of Western munitions in Ternopol and Petropavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Kislovka, Timkovka, Berestovoye, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Ivanovka and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

💥 The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer and 1 Rapira anti-tank gun.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU units near Yampolovka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Soledar-Artyomovsk direction, the assault units supported by the Airborne Troops units continued fighting for the western neighbourhoods of Artyomovsk.

◽️The enemy made massive attempts to break through Russian troops' defence to the north and south parts of Artyomovsk in the past 24 hour.

◽️All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled. There has been no breakthrough in the defense of Russian forces.

◽️The servicemen of the 4th and 200th motorized rifle brigades and the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation showed courage and heroism in repulsing the enemy attacks.

◽️The units of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade have repulsed the attacks by AFU battalion tactical group to the south of Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as a result of which the enemy losses were around 200 servicemen killed and wounded.

◽️The Commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov led the battle while on the front line.

💥2 enemy attacks have been repulsed. The brigade destroyed 3 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 armored vehicles.

◽️During the repulsion of the third attack, the brigade commander was seriously wounded and died while being evacuated from the battlefield.

◽️Deputy Army Corps Commander for Military and Political Work Colonel Yevgeny Brovko led the actions of the personnel while in another area to repel the enemy attacks.

◽️During the battle to repel one of the attacks, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko died heroically, suffering multiple shrapnel wounds.

◽️The military personnel of the 3rd Battalion of the 200th Motorized Rifle Brigade repelled six attacks to the east of Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic) involving over 100 Ukrainian assault unit servicemen, 7 tanks, 14 infantry fighting vehicles and other military and special-purpose equipment.

💥The enemy losses were 7 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles and over 50 Ukrainian servicemen.

💥The 6th Division repulsed an attack by the enemy assault units supported by three tanks and four infantry fighting vehicles. The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks and 3 infantry fighting vehicles.

◽️In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, distinguished Russian servicemen were presented with orders and other state awards directly at combat positions.

💥 Russian aviation have made 24 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 107 firing missions.

◽️ In Soledar-Artyomovsk direction, in total the enemy losses were over 400 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 12 tanks, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zapororozhye directions, aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units near Vodyanoye, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry