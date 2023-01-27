World Economic Forum Full Circle from Event 201in 2019, to AI Mind Control/Dehumanization: SSN Awakening Bullseye/A Must Watch

Event 201 in October 2019 Prior to Pandemic, Gates Foundation, Klaus Schwab, and Dr. Fauci

Cyber Attack, Supply Chain Disruption, Artificial Intelligence Free Will is Over!

Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor at the Word Economic Forum, Power to Hack Humanity

Please Like, Share and Subscribe to our channel

Senator, Vice President, and Now President Biden Enthusiastic Supporter

President Trump calls out the WEF at The WEF the U.S. Will Never Surrender its Sovereignty

John Kerry

Al Gore

Harvard University

Young Global Leaders



Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor at the Word Economic Forum

1775/1776

Thesis, Anti-Thesis, Synthesis

No Theory, Just a Conspiracy

Kennedy School Harvard University

Dr. Makary

FDA

CDC

Gruber

Kraus

United Nations

World Health Organization

* FAIR USE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources

https://stonebandana.com/

All videos from Straight Shooting News w/Bandana Ed can be found on Rumble under FreedomWatchersGroups