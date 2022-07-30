Valérie Plante: « Sales Enfoirés De Flics Qui Abusent De Leur Pouvoir »

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pour faire un don: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DMSQc:d
Telegram: https://t.me/DansMesSouvenirs
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/McLuv
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/DMSQc
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/DMSQc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DansSouvenirs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DMSQc
Gab: https://www.gab.com/DMSQc
Minds: https://www.minds.com/DMSQc