THE SHOCKING MAUI FIRE TRUTH EXPOSED?

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVIDES A BRAND NEW OUTLOOK ON THE TRAGIC MAUI FIRE. WHILE THIS VIDEO IS TRUE I DO BELIEVE THE FIRE WAS & OCCULT BLOOD SACRIFICE RITUAL. THE SUPER WANT THIS LAND TO TRANSFORM IT INTO A PRISON CAMP 15 MINUTE CITY. WHAT'S COMING FOR THE WORLD? HELL ON EARTH! AS LONG AS THE PEOPLE KEEP THIS DAMN HEADS IN THE SAND AND WHAT INSANE ENTERTAINMENT, THE OCCULT ELITE WILL TIGHTEN THE NOOSE ON ALL HUMANITY. THEY ONLY WANT 500 MILLION (BY 2025) ON EARTH AND YOU AND I ARE SLATED FOR MURDER IN THE VERY FUTURE. WAKE UP NOW OR BE MURDERED...PREP, PRAY & GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...