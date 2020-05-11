5G Electromagnetic Transduction, and Viral Sequencing gives you diseases through 5G transmitted frequencies- [two of four parts] May 10, 2020

Hello friends, This second part of four has things you will appreciate that someone informed you about- I research the details and break it down for those who listen all way through the lectures- The things that you will learn in these two 'four-part-series videos' will open your mind even more than ever- Stick with me for the real dirt and I don't skirt the surfaces of materials, I get deeper into the meanings of the 5G and the corona-virus-hoax- The numbers of fatalities and cases of covid-19 are widely exaggerated to force 'Testing' which puts the virus into your body with the 'Testing' Thanks for your time- 'Cheers', westruther 00026 04-14-2020 14:13 min.