HORROR: 100,000 Canadians died from assisted suicide, more than WWII deaths

According to the New York Post, 100,000 Canadians will die from assisted killing (or MAID program, which is nothing more than suicide), which more than the number of Canadians who died during WWII.
People without hope will turn to suicide, which is what satan wants. He wants you to die without Christ being your Savior.