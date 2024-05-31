Create New Account
Biochips Viewed in the Unchanged Live Blood Viewed Under pHase Contrast, Darkfield & Brightfield Microscopy - Have YOU Been Biochipped?
A Symplast of Smart Graphenated Pegulated Hydrogel Biochips found in the live human blood of a unvaccinated male for the purpose of contract tracing, receiving and transmitting molecular and cellular medical data and transmitting electromagnetic treatments.


Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN)


Are YOU Connected to The Internet of Bodies (IoB) & The Internet of Things (IoT) 2019 -

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/wireless-body-area-networks-wban-are-you-connected-to-the-internet-of-bodies-iob-the-internet

