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Report 238: Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation on The Corporatization of Public Health
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51 views • March 08, 2021
Informative discussion with Paul Anthony Taylor, Executive Director, The Dr. Rath Natural Health Foundation, on the rise of the pharmaceutical industry from Rockefeller times through World War II and afterward, through inroads into the healthcare world and current positioning as a behemoth dictating despotic COVID vaccine policy to governments--while the dangers of vaccines, and the dangers of this particular mRNA COVID vaccine, with its curent toll of deaths and disability, are kept suppressed by criminal media deception and revolving-door government perfidy.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Rath Health Foundation
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org
Profit Over Life
http://www.profit-over-life.org
Rockefeller Medicine Men
https://www.amazon.com/Rockefeller-Medicine-Men-Capitalism-America/dp/1376213834/
The Crime And Punishment of I.G. Farben
https://www.amazon.com/Crime-Punishment-I-G-Farben/dp/0760703736/
Article on this intervew:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/03/07/report-238-paul-anthony-taylor-dr-rath-health-foundation-the-corporatization-of-public-health/
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Rath Health Foundation
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org
Profit Over Life
http://www.profit-over-life.org
Rockefeller Medicine Men
https://www.amazon.com/Rockefeller-Medicine-Men-Capitalism-America/dp/1376213834/
The Crime And Punishment of I.G. Farben
https://www.amazon.com/Crime-Punishment-I-G-Farben/dp/0760703736/
Article on this intervew:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/03/07/report-238-paul-anthony-taylor-dr-rath-health-foundation-the-corporatization-of-public-health/
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