(Sep 2, 2024) Peter St Onge, Ph.D.:





California to give $150,000 "loans" to illegal migrants they don't have to repay unless they sell their house.





This will ramp up the cost of housing -- already at record highs.





It will ramp up the cost of illegal migration -- already $450 billion per year. And it invites another 2008-style housing crash.









