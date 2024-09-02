BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: California to Give $150,000 "loans" to Illegal Migrants
8 months ago

(Sep 2, 2024) Peter St Onge, Ph.D.:


California to give $150,000 "loans" to illegal migrants they don't have to repay unless they sell their house.


This will ramp up the cost of housing -- already at record highs.


It will ramp up the cost of illegal migration -- already $450 billion per year. And it invites another 2008-style housing crash.



Peter St Onge’s website: https://peterstonge.com/

Peter St Onge on X: https://x.com/profstonge


Video Source: https://x.com/profstonge/status/1830581018396368929

Keywords
californiacurrent eventsamericacommunismwall streetgovernmentmigrantsillegalseconomicsinvasionimmigrantskamala harrishousingdemocrat partyopen borderloanspaymentsblack rockpeter st onge
