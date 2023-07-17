Chile - Bus loses control in San Bernardo 🇨🇱👁💉☠️

The accident originated when the bus driver suffered a heart attack, which caused him to lose control when reaching the intersection of Lo Blanco and San Francisco.

The bus ran over a street vendor on the road and collided with two electricity poles and three vehicles.

The seller, although he suffered serious injuries, survived and is alive.

