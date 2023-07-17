Chile - Bus loses control in San Bernardo 🇨🇱👁💉☠️
The accident originated when the bus driver suffered a heart attack, which caused him to lose control when reaching the intersection of Lo Blanco and San Francisco.
The bus ran over a street vendor on the road and collided with two electricity poles and three vehicles.
The seller, although he suffered serious injuries, survived and is alive.
Source @VaccineInjuries.me
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.