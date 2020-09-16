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carlos arredondo, the actor, exposes the Boston Bombing HOAX
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254 views • September 16, 2020
once again we see the bigger agenda that results from these FAKE media events is the replacement of Americans with foreign invaders, just like how Europe is being replaced with them....When will Anglos wake up and realize we are being erased from the face of the earth and Trump is controlled opposition designed to make our cause look bad?
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